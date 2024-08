Múltiples muertos y heridos tras terrible accidente de autobús en Mississippi

Mississippi Bus Crash: 7 Dead, Dozens Injured

A bus crash in Warren County, Mississippi, killed seven persons and injured 37 others.

The accident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 20, when the bus went off the lane and overturned.

Among the victims were two… pic.twitter.com/gjJZ5Wz2Dm

— DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) August 31, 2024