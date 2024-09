Dan a conocer el mug shot del papá del tirador de Apalachee High School

#ColinGray #ApalacheeHighSchool

Like father, like son. The father didn’t pull the trigger, but he put the AR-15—the weapon that killed 4 innocent people—into his son’s hands. He’s just as guilty. Giving an AR-15 as a Christmas gift? He should’ve known better. Specially when he… pic.twitter.com/qIYJHiQU6W

