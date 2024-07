Mueren en terrible accidente aéreo varios integrantes del cuarteto de Gospel, The Nelons

One of America’s most cherished Gospel music families, The Nelons, were involved in a tragic plane crash.

The crash claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber and son-in-law Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot Larry Haynie… pic.twitter.com/zBiAWWal3u

— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) July 27, 2024