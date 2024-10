Wanda Smith, leyenda de la radio en Atlanta, muere a los 58 años

I took my wife to a V-103 Valentine’s Day function years ago. That was the first time I met #WandaSmith. When we met it wasn’t as if I was meeting a stranger, for her voice would greet me on the People’s Station. 🎙️ 🎶

Rest well Wanda. 🕯️🕊️#Atlanta will miss you! ❤️🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/rieBm7tvni

