Un bebé de 9 meses pierde la vida en Texas, después de que su abuela lo dejó en el auto por varias horas

9-month-old baby dies after grandmother left them in hot car for 8 hours in #Beeville, #Texas

Found unresponsive at 4pm Wed. Left since 8:30am outside East Flournoy home

Grandmother hospitalized with medical condition

No charges filed yet#RIP 🙏 #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/FrQTvUTEYm

— True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) August 24, 2024