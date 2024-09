Gimnasta muere tras tiroteo; policía detiene a sospechoso

Whitewater Wisconsin. Chad Tristan Richards shot and murdered Kara Welsh Friday August 30, 2024 at approx 11:45 p.m. he is expected in Walworth County court, Elkhorn Wisconsin sometime this afternoon Tuesday September 3, 2024. Old mugshot, not current. Black-eyed soulless beast. pic.twitter.com/l5R3luz9Np

— LauraG (@LauraGarnet) September 3, 2024