Encuentran sin vida a la famosa comentarista Alice Stewart

I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of @CNN political commentator Alice Stewart. Alice and I worked together at CNN for years, and she was my favorite Republican. We disagreed on nearly every issue, but she was always civil and respectful. May she rest in peace. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BgaBnKXuJb

— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 18, 2024