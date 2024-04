Muere la estrella del programa ‘Survivor’, Sonja Christopher a los 87 años

Today, the legend herself Sonja Christopher of Season One passed away. I had the pleasure of meeting her on Christmas. She had so much spunk + love for Survivor and what the show brought to her life. I hope you’re singing + playing your heart out somewhere beautiful, Sonja. pic.twitter.com/H2hqRX1Cjc

— Liz Wilcox (S46) (@TheLizWilcox88) April 26, 2024