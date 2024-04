Muere el famoso luchador de la WWE, Tony Jones, ‘The Shooter’

All Pro Wrestling is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former APW Universal Heavyweight Champion, “Shooter” Tony Jones.

Shooter, Rest in Power. Enjoy paradise with your Baby Girl. We’ll always love you brother.

Anthony “Shooter” Jones

1971 – 2024 pic.twitter.com/RIWCmY6zDC

— allprowrestling (@allprowrestling) April 14, 2024