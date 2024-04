Muere famosa influencer por neumonía, tenía 28 años

Brazilian social media star Tatielle Ferreira (28) dies from pneumonia just days after the mother-of-three posted Instagram video revealing illness.

Ferreira fell ill April 16 due to a bout with diarrhea, vomit and pain and visited the hospital.

1/2https://t.co/zLIH4s6VFX

— Kate Pritchard (@KatePri14608408) April 26, 2024