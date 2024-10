Muere exjugador del Atlanta United, Modou Jadama en un accidente

Atlanta United is saddened to hear that former Atlanta United 2 captain Modou Jadama unexpectedly passed away today.

Mo was known as an incredible leader and a vital part of the club’s spirit. We extend our deepest condolences to Mo’s family and the countless other lives he… pic.twitter.com/bDM7ANLBey

— ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) October 2, 2024