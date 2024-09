Luto en EEUU muere en accidente automovilístico querido jugador de fútbol

🕊️💔 Remembering #22, Emmanuel Lopez, a Franklin High School Cougar with an amazing spirit and unforgettable smile. 🏈🐾 A former Brown Middle School Bulldog, his legacy will live on in our hearts. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Emmanuel. 🤍 @bulldogsbms1 pic.twitter.com/l78kGfoB17

— Franklin High School (@TXFHSCougars) September 16, 2024