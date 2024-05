Muere el icónico cineasta Roger Corman a los 98 años de edad

Every person who makes genre movies owes a huge debt to Roger Corman and every person who loves genre movies owes a huge debt to Roger Corman. It feels like the entirety of genre cinema has lost a piece of itself with his passing, doesn’t it? But it will always be Corman’s World. pic.twitter.com/9m32K0aVco

— John Squires 🎃 (@FreddyInSpace) May 12, 2024