Muere una leyenda del Rock and Roll a los 86 años de edad

RIP Duane Eddy (1938-2024)

Duane was the kindest of all the original rock’n’rollers. His sound was the sound that every aspiring guitar player tried to emulate. I was lucky to have him play on my very first solo album that came out in 1986. What a thrill that was. – JD McFadden pic.twitter.com/DmZi3NEbP9

— The Mavericks (@MavericksMusic) May 2, 2024