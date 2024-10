Jugador de fútbol de Kansas muere por ola de calor en entrenamiento

Ovet Gomez Regalado, the 15-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore-to-be, died of complications of a heat stroke at an August pre-season workout, according to an autopsy from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.https://t.co/AaAbES2veN

— Mike Frizzell 🚒 🇺🇲 ⚾️ (@MFrizzell85) October 14, 2024