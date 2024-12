Joven promesa del fútbol, Kaylen Dennis fallece en pleno partido

We’re back at home tomorrow, as we host Sporting Bengal United at 3pm.

Proceeds from the gate will be shared with the family of U23s player Kaylen Dennis, who tragically passed away this week.

If you can’t make it, you can donate online here – https://t.co/479l5jUIzv pic.twitter.com/St06WXjh4i

