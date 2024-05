Luto en el cine, muere el actor de «Yellowstone», Dabney Coleman a los 92 años

We lost one of the GREATS.

His credits include some of my favorites: «On Golden Pond», «9 to 5», «Tootsie», “WarGames», & “Cloak & Dagger».

When Dabney Coleman was on screen, you couldn’t take your eyes off of him. He stole the show.

RIP & Thank You for your gifts to Cinema. pic.twitter.com/8ujpv703by

— Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) May 17, 2024