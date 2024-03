Muere Michael Culver, actor de Star Wars conocido por una de las escenas más memorables de la saga

We are saddened to report that actor Michael Culver has passed away at the age of 85.

Culver was best know to Star Wars fans for portraying Captain Lorth Needa in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’. He also had a variety of roles across many stage, screen and radio productions. pic.twitter.com/JMdEx6vCdV

— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) March 13, 2024