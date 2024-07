Muere el actor de «Power Rangers» Tom Wyner a los 77 años

Sad to hear the passing of Tom Wyner. Many will remember him for his excellent portrayal of Quent in Wolf’s Rain, Devimon in Digimon, the various voices from Power Rangers & VR Troopers, but for me his best role will always be Bison from Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie. pic.twitter.com/rimKSSTlsk

— Tony | RESIDENCE of EVIL (@one_big_boss) July 11, 2024