Microsoft outlook 2016 tutorial pdf free download

For instance, Microsoft recently added the Outlook Tips and Tricks E-Book which is part of a new series of free content offered by Microsoft. The E-Book can be downloaded as a PDF here and is full of useful tips from how to find the Bcc field how to set up an automatic reply for your vacation.

Other useful tips include how to turn a message into a meeting and how to add a personal signature to messages. Microsoft also offers some great free tutorials for Outlook Training is available for all major releases on Windows, Mac, iphone and ipad. Here are some very useful Outlook tutorials from Microsoft:. How to add an email account to Outlook — Learn how to add many different types of email accounts to Outlook, including Office , Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and Exchange accounts.

Introduction to the Outlook Calendar — You can use the Outlook Calendar to create appointments and events, organize meetings, view group schedules, and much more. Outlook for MAC Training. Outlook for MAC Help. Getting Started Series with Outlook Training. Microsoft also recently partnered with LinkedIn to provide some amazing high quality LinkedIn Learning training courses that focus on Outlook and Excel Getting Started Series with Excel Training.

Microsoft is currently offering a free download of 3 handy ebooks that will guide you on how to Get Started with OneDrive, Outlook and OneNote Learn all about OneDrive, how to add files using your computer or the OneDrive website, get files from your phone or tablet, and create, edit, and share Office docs on the go.

Sharing and collaborating is also covered. The download is 1. This eBook will introduce you to hidden features, techniques, and timesavers specifically for Windows users. The eBook is broken down into the following 12 sections:. The third eBook is OneNote Tips and Tricks created for both existing and new users who are seeking those hidden features, shortcuts, techniques, and timesavers that will make using OneNote for Windows so much easier.

This informative eBook contains the following 16 sections:. Many people manage their To Do lists on paper or in a spreadsheet but there is a much more effective way. Managing the action items on your to-do list in Outlook, for yourself and others, has never been easier when you use the Tasks feature in Outlook The Tasks feature keeps track of what you need to do with your tasks list and will also remind you of any up and coming deadlines.

From your Outlook to do list and Outlook task list, you can also view your tasks in several different views. There a couple of different ways to create tasks, and you can add as much or as little detail about the task as you want.

From here you can assign a status, due date, priority and reminder to the task. When you assign a task to somebody else, a people icon will appear next to the task as follows:.

Here are some very useful Outlook tutorials from Microsoft: How to add an email account to Outlook — Learn how to add many different types of email accounts to Outlook, including Office , Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and Exchange accounts. OneDrive — A Web App. The Task Pane will open. Under the My Tasks heading on the left hand side of the pane, you will see two sub-headings, the To-Do and Tasks.

The To-Do List in Outlook not only contains your tasks but items that you have flagged for follow-up in your inbox. Tasks are items that you created in the Tasks section of Outlook Creating New Tasks There a couple of different ways to create tasks, and you can add as much or as little detail about the task as you want. Simply t ype your task and hit the Enter key and t he task will be created and you can continue to add new tasks.

Add at least six different tasks. To mark a Task complete, simply place a check mark in the box next to it. Outlook will cross it off and the task will be considered done.

Update the Status of a Task Double click a task to edit it. This is going to bring up a much larger screen where you can add more information about the task. Add a note to that task and any other information you want. The New Task dialog box will appear.

You can add as much or as little information as you want about your tasks. Add the following data to the new task: In the Subject area, enter a subject for the task In the Start Date area, choose a start date for the task by clicking the calendar icon.

In the Due Date area, choose a due date for when the task should be completed In the Status area, select In Progress or the status you want.

In the Priority area, set the priority of the task. In the Complete area, mark the percentage the task is already complete. In the Reminder area, set a reminder date for this task. You can include an additional note if required. Another way to see your tasks, including flagged to-do items is the Tasks peek. Hover your mouse over the Tasks icon on the Navigation Bar. The Tasks peek pops up.





In the Priority area, set the priority of the task. In the Complete area, mark the percentage the task is already complete. In the Reminder area, set a reminder date for this task. You can include an additional note if required. Another way to see your tasks, including flagged to-do items is the Tasks peek. Guides are now available for all three of our recent Office releases. Download just the ones you want or get the entire set for your preferred operating systems. While viewing any guide, you can save a copy of it to your computer, zoom in to get a closer look at a screenshot, or search for feature names or keywords to quickly find something in the text.

You can leave comments here on this blog post or at the bottom of each of the Quick Start Guide download pages. At Microsoft, we believe that the cloud will power the work of the future.

Overwhelmingly, our customers are choosing the cloud to empower their people—from frontline workers on the shop floor, to on-the-go sales teams, to remote employees connecting from home. Teams not only enables you to meet, chat, call, and collaborate with your team, but it also serves as a platform that brings together the apps and workflows that help you get your work done.

