Matan en su casa a esposa e hijas del famoso conductor de televisión John Hunt

BUSHEY

Police cordon off Bushey crime scene where three women found dead

JULY 10, 2024

The BBC has confirmed that the three women found dead at a home in Hertfordshire were the wife and daughters of racing commentator John Hunt.

Carol Hunt, 61, who was married to Mr. Hunt,… pic.twitter.com/vPmuzpRg2a

— Abhay (@AstuteGaba) July 10, 2024