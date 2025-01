Madre y Familia Mueren envenenados en Tragedia de Año Nuevo en Brasil

🚨‼️TRAGEDY IN BRAZIL:⚠️ Toddler and Teen Die After New Year’s Eve Dinner 🇧🇷

A New Year’s Eve family meal turned into heartbreak in Brazil after Manoel da Silva, 17, and Igno da Silva, 1, died within a day of each other after consuming fish from a donated meal basket.

Seven… pic.twitter.com/gEKhhEU3LV

— Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) January 3, 2025