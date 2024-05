Luto en la MLB, muere la ex estrella Sean Burroughs mientras entrenaba a su equipo

Just learned of the sudden passing of Sean Burroughs. He was a 2-time Little League World Champion, drafted by the Padres as a 3B in the first round in ’98. Son of former AL MVP Jeff Burroughs. Tragically collapsed while coaching his son’s LL team.

He was only 43. RIP Sean.

