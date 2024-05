Los CDC investigan preocupante brote de salmonella en 29 estados

Salmonella Outbreaks: 109 people are sick in 29 states from contact with backyard poultry, such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys. Always take steps to stay healthy around your birds.

Learn more about this outbreak:

— CDC Emerging Infections (@CDC_NCEZID) May 23, 2024