Liberan al hombre detenido tras tiroteo fatal en protesta “No Kings” en Utah

Venezuelan immigrant Arturo Gamboa, 24, is charged with felony murder for the death of Samoan immigrant Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, at a No Kings protest in SLC, UT.

However, he did not fire the actual shot. Loo was killed during a confrontation between armed leftist protesters. pic.twitter.com/VAfVULbKZC

— National Conservative (@NatCon2022) June 16, 2025