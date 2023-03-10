Lenovo fingerprint manager windows 10 download

Super User is a question and answer site for computer enthusiasts and power users. It only takes a minute to sign up. Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search. I just got a new Thinkpad T Series and upgraded from Windows 7. Now when trying to Install Lenovo Fingerprint Manager Pro I get the message that this version of Windows won’t support this software, and the Programm exits.

Update: This might be a solution, but I won’t test it since I need my nodebook every day and can’t risk any downtime. ThinkVantage Fingerprint Software version 6. After installation it runs independently. I run a first gen X1 Carbon. I’ve installed the fingerprint software successfully by installing it from the Lenovo System Update software.

Have you tried that? Side-note for those discussing the use of PINs. Sign up to join this community. The best answers are voted up and rise to the top. Stack Overflow for Teams — Collaborate and share knowledge with a private group. Create a free Team What is Teams? Learn more. Ask Question. Asked 5 years, 6 months ago. Active 10 months ago. Viewed 20k times. Can’t install the software. Improve this question. Yaerox Yaerox 1 1 gold badge 1 1 silver badge 11 11 bronze badges.

Whats wrong with Windows Hello if I may ask? You need to setup a Pin-code before you can use fingerprints. Pin-codes allow digits only, so it is a huge security risk in my opinion.

Lenovo Fingerprint manager also does use this informations for alot other stuff which is very important for me. The pin is only valid on that device but Lenovo software has to have support for Windows 10 and it doesn’t — Ramhound Nov 3 ’15 at Well Ramhound I know the Pin is for this device only, but it still unlocks the system. It is a security risk to use numbers only for authentication.

Yes, this specific software isn’t supported by lenovo yet, but my biggest problem is that you can’t use fingerprints as long as you don’t setup a Pin. Add a comment. Active Oldest Votes. Improve this answer. Simon Sheehan 8, 12 12 gold badges 50 50 silver badges 70 70 bronze badges. This might be a solution, but to be honest, I’m afraid of trying around here because I need the notebook every day.

I’ll add a hint to this possible solution. Works perfectly! Important: after installing ThinkVantage Fingerprint Software it’s necessary to disable Windows Hello credentials provider as fingerprint sensor has only one storage for prints and Windows will use its own fingerprint software by default.

So far no other way than using a pretty long code of numbers to use fingerprints. Jakuje 8, 5 5 gold badges 25 25 silver badges 31 31 bronze badges. Jack Bahou Jack Bahou 1 2 2 bronze badges. It runs for me too, but I need to activate microsoft hello. Otherwise my fingerprint scanner doesn’t seem to work. Did you setted up microsoft hello? I did have to setup Hello now that I think about it.

I saw your comment about PINs above. I thought the same thing at first and then read about how it works. The PIN can only be entered from the machine itself and actually allows for more security by not permitting a remote user to authenticate with it.

It’s a way of adding additional security while also adding ease of use for the user. As far as I know the PIN can be entered only from the machine itself is correctly, but in case the attacker is right in front of your device, this pin makes it less the secure. For remote reasons it’s more secure then before, thats correct.

But The gap for the case “attacker got the device” is a way to risky for my opinion. Peter Peter 1. Sign up or log in Sign up using Google. Sign up using Facebook.

Sign up using Email and Password. Post as a guest Name. Email Required, but never shown. The Overflow Blog. Podcast Where design meets development at Stack Overflow. Using Kubernetes to rethink your system architecture and ease technical debt. Featured on Meta. Testing three-vote close and reopen on 13 network sites. Related 0. Hot Network Questions.

Recent support from Microsoft Concierge for Office resulted in some idiot disabling my fingerprint reader during a screenshare session. Synaptics Fingerprint Reader Driver for Windows 11 (Version 21H2 or later) and 10 (Version or later version) – ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. File nameFingerprint Driver. Operating System. Windows 10 (bit). Size MB. SeverityRecommended. Released14 Mar Checksum. Downloads. Description.





