Lataa Windows 10

This post provides 4 ways with detailed guides for how to download and install Windows 10 64 bit or 32 bit OS for your PC or laptop. If you are looking for solutions for other computer problems, you can visit the official website of MiniTool Software. Windows 10 is a great OS used by many people these years. Before you download Windows 10 64 or 32 bit OS for your PC, you can firstly check the minimum requirements for installing Windows 10 below. Related tutorial to help you find out your computer specs: How to check PC full specs Windows If you buy a new computer that comes with an original Windows 10 installation disc , you can also install Windows 10 OS from the installation disc.

Then you can see your system type under Device specifications. Use the MSRT tool to prevent your computer from prevalent malware. After you get Windows 10 64 bit or 32 bit downloaded and installed on your PC, you can use the ways to below to keep your OS up-to-date.

Windows will automatically detect newer updates for Windows If you find some newer updates available, you can select one to install on your PC. After downloading, you can click the Windows update exe file and follow the instructions to install the latest update of Windows This post introduces differences between Bluestacks 5 and X. If you want to upgrade from bit to bit in Windows 10, you can check the related tutorials below. Hope it helps. As a top software developing company, MiniTool Software provides Windows users some useful software.

You can use MiniTool Partition Wizard to easily manage hard drive partitions by yourself. Use this top free Android app player to run Android games and apps on your PC.

Alisa is a professional English editor with 4-year experience. Through her articles, users can always easily get related problems solved and find what they want. In spare time, she likes basketball, badminton, tennis, cycling, running, and singing. She is very funny and energetic in life, and always brings friends lots of laughs. Bluestacks 5 vs Bluestacks X 10 — Differences.

Related Sites. All Microsoft. Device Partner Center. Created Date Modified Date This communication has been updated to include resources related to the Windows OPK version This communication has been updated to include resources related to the Windows OPK New resources for Windows 10 Version have been added to this communication on May 8, and are identified by in the corresponding sections of the page. Links to the existing System Builder Licenses for Windows 10 have also been added to this communication so that critical resources for System Builders can be found in one place.

Review the requirements for all system builders who install, configure, and distribute Windows Review this six-step Build a Windows device process that shows you how to prepare your lab environment and customize and deploy your Windows operating system in preparation for supporting and selling a new device.

The EDT makes it easier to install Windows 10 and additional software and to create a consistent branded and customized end-user experience:. This step-by-step guide includes online and offline customizations for both bit and bit configurations. This guide is specially targeted for system builders and applies to all versions of the Windows 10 client operating system. This specification defines the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 10 and all types of devices or computers designed for this release Windows 10, version Microsoft will build and test the Windows 10 OS against the requirements described in this specification.

You can also download the installer and copy it to an offline computer any computer that does not have Internet access. The offline computer can be on a private network or can be a non-networked computer. Important: you must use the matching Windows version and its associated ADK for images that you are customizing:. OEMs can use the file to capture an initial configuration blob ICB that contains all of their customizations. This updated file fixes previously reported intermittent failures in the capture process due to a crash in the tool, which can block them from shipping Windows 10 version systems.

The updated Scanstate. This deck and recording break down the deployment methods described in the Windows 10 deployment white paper into the easier-to-understand parts, illustrate the Standard and Compact OS deployments, and cover questions from the community. Using the explanations and tips in the following material will help you deliver higher quality Windows 10 devices with an improved experience for your customers:. Want to see what is new in the Windows 10 Anniversary update?

How about a new solution for customizing a Windows 10 image, taking away all the complexity that comes with deploying Windows 10? In this video, you will get a comprehensive look into what is new for the Windows 10 Anniversary update along with policy changes and new hardware requirements.

At the end, a demo of the Express Deployment tool is given. This UI-based tool will help you create a Windows 10 customized image from scratch without having to run any command lines and learn many steps:. Windows 10 Anniversary Update deployment training video. Use the following default product keys to quickly and easily preinstall computers with Windows 10 software. Download and install additional languages to allow end users to view menus, dialog boxes, and user-interface items in their preferred language:.

Microsoft will release a version of the new Microsoft Edge that is compatible with Windows 10, version The new Microsoft Edge will be delivered in the Windows 10, version OPK as a separate install package, but will be required to be preinstalled as part of the Windows 10, version image. Skip to Main Content. Windows 10 Build Resources for System Builders. Applies to: System builders. Key Update Summary — October 27, Past Update Summary.

Updated May 29, This communication has been updated to include resources related to the Windows OPK version Updated May 8, New resources for Windows 10 Version have been added to this communication on May 8, and are identified by in the corresponding sections of the page.

Windows licensing and policy for system builders Review the requirements for all system builders who install, configure, and distribute Windows Read the Windows policy for system builders Localized OEM System Builder License N for Windows 10 Localized OEM System Builder License for Windows 10 Process for customizing your device and getting it ready for production Review this six-step Build a Windows device process that shows you how to prepare your lab environment and customize and deploy your Windows operating system in preparation for supporting and selling a new device.

Minimum hardware requirements This specification defines the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 10 and all types of devices or computers designed for this release Windows 10, version Windows 10 hardware requirements TPM 2. Windows 10 deployment training Windows training for system builders—Anniversary update Did you miss the Windows 10 Deployment Training for System Builders webinar? Using the explanations and tips in the following material will help you deliver higher quality Windows 10 devices with an improved experience for your customers: Windows 10 Deployment Training for System Builders webinar deck Windows 10 Deployment Training for System Builders webinar recording Want to see what is new in the Windows 10 Anniversary update?

This UI-based tool will help you create a Windows 10 customized image from scratch without having to run any command lines and learn many steps: Windows 10 Anniversary Update deployment training video Default product keys Use the following default product keys to quickly and easily preinstall computers with Windows 10 software.

Windows 10 version. Default product key. Was this page helpful? Yes No. Additional feedback characters remaining. United States English. Contact us. Privacy and cookies. Manage cookies. Terms of use. Windows 10 Home. Windows 10 Home N. Windows 10 Pro. Windows 10 Pro N. Windows 10 SL.

Showing Slide 1 of 2. Free shipping Free shipping Free shipping. EUR EUR 9. Seller EUR 5. Similar sponsored items. Almost gone Almost gone Almost gone. Last one Last one Last one. Seller assumes all responsibility for this listing. Item specifics. Item is in original shrink wrap if applicable. See the seller’s listing for full details. See all condition definitions opens in a new window or tab. Operating Systems. License Category:. You’ll use ScanState tool to capture your classic Windows apps and settings so they can be restored later during a push-button reset recovery.

In Windows 10, version , create auto-apply folders to restore common Windows settings such as the Start Menu, taskbar layout, and OOBE customizations. For push-button reset to recover your apps and customizations, you must store the packages file as a. During a PC deployment, winre gets moved. Before you capture a final image, copy the backup of winre. Delete the installation folders and files you have created for the preloaded applications. Extra folders may increase the size of the.

Copy unattend. This will overwrite the image created in the section Deploy the image to new computers. Use the deployment script to layout the partitions on the device and apply the image. The applyimage. The Recovery partition must be the partition after the Windows partition to ensure winre.

Only use Compact OS on high end storage devices because Compact OS performance depends on the storage device capabilities. Specialize pass will configure hardware specific information which Windows will run on. For more information about the first boot time requirements, see Windows Policy for System Builders. Please proceed with Audit. If you want to apply additional steps, such as executing OEM diagnostics tests and so on, apply them here. If you are manufacturing a small amount of devices without using an image managing tool such as disk duplicators or Windows Deployment Service, you can choose to use the following practice:.

It is recommended to consider bit deployment versus bit deployment disk footprint according to the storage of the device you are manufacturing. Only some of the resource versions and the way those resources are created differs. Before starting the deployment procedure OEM requires to download certain kits which will be used throughout the guide, such as Microsoft Office, update packages, language interface packs.

Windows Guidelines for System Builders. Windows Policy for System Builders. Important These product keys cannot be used for activation. Important If you install an update hotfix, general distribution release [GDR], or service pack [SP] that contains language-dependent resources prior to installing a language pack, the language-specific changes in the update won’t be applied when you add the language pack.

Note There are several pauses in the script. Note Only use Compact OS on flash-drive-based devices solid-state drives , because Compact OS performance depends on the storage device capabilities. Important Connecting the computer to internet is not recommended during manufacturing stages.

Note You need to specify both an appxbundle and a license package for the shared package, as well as for each individual app that you want to install. Important For push-button reset to recover your apps and customizations, you must store the packages file as a. Important The Recovery partition must be the partition after the Windows partition to ensure winre.

Important If you are manufacturing a small amount of devices without using an image managing tool such as disk duplicators or Windows Deployment Service, you can choose to use the following practice:. In short if ADK is installed on Windows x64, the tools would be installed bit version, or vice-versa.

