¡Estaba celebrando su cumpleaños! Revelan los últimos momentos de la profesora que murió en el tiroteo de Apalachee High School

«On the day she died, Cristina Irimie brought in desserts and other treats that she had baked for her math students at Apalachee High School to celebrate her 52nd birthday» which was a few days earlier.

NYT 5 Sept 2024. pic.twitter.com/sSvDXD6VIo

