Hallan restos en Two Rivers, Wisconsin, comunidad donde desapareció un niño de tres años

#BREAKING: Manitowoc County Sheriffs says a deer hunter found skeletal remains on a private property. These remains were found miles away from where missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue was last seen. Officials are not connecting the remains and missing child at this time. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/fMW0WX8TGv

— Zoie Henry (@zoiehenrynews) September 9, 2024