Tragedia en altamar: La prometida del cantante Taime Downe muere en crucero

From what I was reading a guy 6 foot 4 said those balconies are too high to just fall over. So my question is was she thrown over? 🤔

Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe’s fiancée, Kimberly Burch, has died after a tragic fall from a cruise ship during «The 80s Cruise» on the… pic.twitter.com/jYxCMpFjMC

— Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) March 5, 2025