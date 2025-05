Jóvenes asesinados en museo judío iban a comprometerse en Jerusalén

Yaron and Sarah— working together at the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C.— were murdered in a terrorist attack outside the Jewish Museum.

A young couple with a bright future planning their life together.

Yaron, born in Nuremberg, wasn’t just a colleague.

I had the privilege of… pic.twitter.com/0fu3usprAF

— Ambassador Ron Prosor (@Ron_Prosor) May 22, 2025