Joven incendió la oficina local del congresista Glenn Grothman tras la prohibición de TikTok

JUST IN: A 19-year-old was arrested after setting fire to Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman’s office in Wisconsin.

Police say he cited the tiktok ban as his motive for starting the fire.

Grothman voted in favor of forcing ByteDance to divest from Chinese ownership or face a ban.

