John se convierte en huracán y amenaza a México

11pm EDT Mon 23rd Sep: Here are the latest key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine #PTC9 which is forecast to strengthen significantly the next few days. Hurricane Watches & Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued on Tuesday.

Latest forecast: https://t.co/sH2UrRq5Wz pic.twitter.com/rMbehVW4SI

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 24, 2024