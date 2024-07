¡Nadie lo quita de la contienda electoral! Biden confirma sospechas tras rumores de abandonar las elecciones

Biden says he’d consider exiting race if advised by doctors.

READ: https://t.co/8NLtSRHIlQ#Biden #JoeBiden #Election2024 #mentalhealth #health #BidenHealth #Democrats #BET #doctors #viral #explorepage #trending pic.twitter.com/2su9ROPPZg

— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 17, 2024