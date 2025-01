Biden expresa su frustración tras atropello masivo en Nueva Orleans que dejó 10 muertos

Horrific footage from New Orleans what appears to be a terrorist attack.

A truck rammed through a crowd celebrating new year’s & the attacker came out of it shooting.

The attacker has been neutralized.

It appears that there is a flag on the back of truck but it’s covered up… pic.twitter.com/xTOHT6wz2T

