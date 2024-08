El presidente Biden aprueba estrategia nuclear ante posibles enfrentamientos

🚨 🇺🇸BIDEN ORDERS NUCLEAR PREPAREDNESS FOR CHINA, RUSSIA, & NORTH KOREA

Biden has approved a highly classified nuclear strategy, redirecting U.S. focus toward China’s rapidly growing nuclear arsenal, which is expected to match U.S. and Russian stockpiles by 2035.

The strategy,… pic.twitter.com/EyYLwzpwS1

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 20, 2024