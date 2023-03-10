JBL Charge 3 driver problem with Windows 10 Bluetooth – Microsoft Community

Jbl charge 3 driver for windows 10. JBL Charge 3 Software Update Instructions

I have a Jbl charge 3 driver for windows 10 Y laptop and up-to-date Bluetooth drivers and jbl charge 3 driver for windows 10 the drivers on the windpws as well right after I first used it Maybe that was the problem. So the thing is that when I connected it to the laptop it just worked really well, then I shut jbl charge 3 driver for windows 10 down, and the next time I tried to use it, winddows said: druver error and I removed the device from the list to pair it again. Then it wrote that I have to restart the computer to be able to use it again.

I did it, and it worked well, but when I turn it off the whole thing repeats itself, I can only use it when I restart my laptop. Regarding your query, it seems that the driver either the Bluetooth device or the speaker driver works differently with Windows Most of the cases can be solved by updating the driver xharge both devices.

Rriver you can obtain recommended drivers using Windows Updatethe branded up-to-date device drivers can be obtained from the device manufacturer’s website. Was this reply helpful? Yes No. Sorry this didn’t help. Thanks for your feedback.

On the other hand, Microsoft Windows 10 Bluetooth windoes is way too flaky! If i’m lucky, it jbl charge 3 driver for windows 10 show the Bluetooth icon in the tray menu. If not, i’ve to unplug, and plug it microsoft office 2010 registry complete removal tool free, and reboot is often necessary because it doesn’t change anything.

When the Bluetooth icon is there, the Bluetooth is on, and i can see my JBL Charge 3 in the list because i made it discoverable. But when i try to pair I know it worked in the past times since i’ve bought it about 1 month ago. I’ve tried to Pair my Desktop with other stuff. Sometime it work, sometime it doesn’t. For example, at the moment, i’ve made my iPhone 5s discoverable, i can see it in Windows, but when i try to pair I’ve tried with a Wii RemotePlus yeah, it’s bluetooth.

It’s discoverable, and i’m able to connect to it. But every minute tor so, it disconnect drived i’ve got to reconnect. Oh and Marc: Microsoft Windows 10 customers are extremly lucky So it might have something to do with an update happened few days ago, i don’t know. As Tamas did, i’ve done the update, but it said it already had the latest version.

I have the same problem than you. JBL Charge 3 and bluetooth connectivity with Windows As I mentioned in the post. I updated both drivers and I still have the problem. Windows Bluetooth Generic driver is pretty flaky!

The app has bugs which can slow it’s functionality. Charge 3 does not work with my Windows 10 app either. Users found this page by searching for:. While you can obtain recommended drivers using Windows Update , the branded up-to-date device drivers can be obtained from the device manufacturer’s website.





