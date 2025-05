Influencer fitness acusado de asesinar a su novia: la hija de 3 años fue clave en el caso

NEW: Accused stalker was arrested for fatally st*bbing his ex-girlfriend after her 3-year-old daughter was found wandering the street covered in blood

Joy Chandra Nath, 29, is charged with second-degree m*rder for st*bbing 24-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina in the neck,… pic.twitter.com/1muoUpRtYD

— Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 30, 2025