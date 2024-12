Imputan cargos al inmigrante guatemalteco que prendió fuego a mujer en metro de Nueva York

The man accused of torching a sleeping woman on a Brooklyn subway train was indicted on murder and arson charges this morning.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, an «undocumented migrant» [the contortions we go through in order to avoid writing «illegal alien»] from Guatemala, waived… pic.twitter.com/ZXBxs1OCMG

— Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) December 27, 2024