ICE rompe ventana de auto por error en Massachusetts.

On Monday morning, 29-year-old Juan Mendez was removed from his vehicle while driving on Tallman Street. New Bedford. Mendez who is from Guatemala relocated to the U.S. in 2021 and shares a son with his wife. Video by Ondine Galvez Sniffin. pic.twitter.com/DOtLwbG71R

— Fall River Reporter (@FallRiverReport) April 16, 2025