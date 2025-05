Migrante guatemalteco pasa ocho horas en un árbol para evitar a ICE, pero es arrestado en Texas

#LocalNews #SanAntonio TX

Illegal immigrant taken into custody on San Antonio’s West Side after hiding in tree for hourshttps://t.co/7FUeilqWLq

30 Apr 2025

ICE says Raul Ical is a Guatemalan national and is facing criminal charges for ..#FrontPage #BorderObserver qt-fp-16230

— The Border Observer (@borderObserver) May 1, 2025