Un estadounidense detenido en Francia por mensaje en Facebook, podría ser extraditado

2013 Shannon Keeler was r*ped by Ian Cleary. She reported to the police, they did nothing. 2021 he messaged her on Facebook «I r*ped you» while living a great life working for Tesla. Police did nothing. Shannon going public is the only reason he is being extradited from France rn pic.twitter.com/ORPho3dVrs

