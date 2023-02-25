How to Fix Windows 10 Plugged in Not Charging? Try Simple Ways!.Windows 10 laptop battery not charging – Microsoft Community

Windows 10 laptop not charging battery free download

Do you come across the similar laptop battery problem? In this case, it seems your laptop is in the battery mode, but in fact, you’ve connected the machine to the AC power adapter.

Don’t be привожу ссылку. Before the fixing, it is better to check your laptop battery hardware and perform some troubleshooting. Here is a small snip to get you started. Shut down the laptop and boot it into Windows 10 again.

Unplug and replug in the laptop battery. Use the original laptop AC power charger. Make sure your laptop battery is working in an environment with proper temperature. After the check, if the battery draining problem still persists, let’s get your laptop battery back on track with the top 3 solutions below. Please take your time following the steps to fix the battery issue.

I mentioned the AC power adapter before. Windows 10 laptop not charging battery free download charger may be the culprit. If you have spare parts for work at home, try it to see if you are charged. If you don’t have windows 10 laptop not charging battery free download, you can borrow one from a work colleague.

If you wundows use another charger, try it on another laptop to see if you can charge the device. If the computer has a modular battery, remove the battery and check for damage or need to clean around the contacts and inside the battery compartment. In addition, please check whether there windows 10 laptop not charging battery free download dust particles in the charging port, which may prevent the battery from charging. Make sure to disconnect all these devices so that your system windows 10 laptop not charging battery free download not compete with all other electronic devices.

Windows troubleshooter is a built-in tool you can use to find and fix hardware device issue on Windows If you’ve updated the operating system to the latest Windows 10 version vthen you can go to the Settings to perform troubleshooting to the laptop battery issue. On the left pane, select Troubleshoot. On the right side, scroll down for Power. Click the Run the troubleshooter button. Sometimes, the laptop battery not charging problem may be caused by faulty power configuration.

You can go to the Power Options to calibrate the battery usage of the laptop. Right-click the battery icon on the taskbar. Select the Power Options. Click the Change plan settings beside the current power plan. Click the Change advanced power settings.

Scroll down and expand the Battery. Expand the Reserve battery level. Set the value of the Plugged in as a proper percentage you like. The utility allows you to change the battery mode and select how to show the battery usage percentage. You смотрите подробнее try this solution if the previous one didn’t solve the laptop battery problem. So it is important to repair the driver problem to fix the battery issue. You can remove the battery and connected the laptop to the AC power.

After a reboot, check the battery icon to see if the battery can charge as before. Also, download and install the compatible BIOS.

Restart the computer to make the driver changes take effect.

Note: Don’t forget to back up drivers and create a system restore point before the changes so that you chaarging restore the system and the drivers once Windows gree runs into other problems. Also, you can check for updates in Settings to see if Microsoft has released some hotfixes to fix the laptop battery not charging problem.

That’s it. Hope this Windows 10 post can help to solve the battery plugged in but not charging issue. Check Windows 10 Issues and Fix for more about laptop battery problems.

Tags: laphop area, peripheral issue. Driver Talent. Way 1. Test with other chargers I mentioned the AC power adapter before. Way 2. Check if the connector is dirty or damaged If the computer has a modular battery, remove the battery and frree for damage or need to clean around the contacts and inside the battery compartment.

Way 3. Way 4. Perform Troubleshooting on Windows 10 to Fix the Laptop Battery Not Charging Issue Windows troubleshooter is windows 10 laptop not charging battery free download built-in tool you can use to find and fix hardware device issue on Windows Way 5. Configure the Power Options to Calibrate the Laptop Battery Sometimes, the laptop battery not charging problem may be caused chafging faulty power configuration.

