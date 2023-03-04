How to Fix the Calculator App Not Working in Windows 10 – 10 Replies

Windows default apps like photos, calculator, Microsoft Edge, etc can’t be opened or activated using the built-in administrator account on your Windows 1. Open Control Panel. · 2. View by Large icons and click User Accounts. · 3. Click Change User Account Control settings. · 4. Set the Slider to.





How to Fix Windows Calculator Not Working in 10 | How to install calculator in windows 10



Whether you use the inbuilt Windows Defender or a third-party antivirus program, the steps below will help disable it. Step 3 : Locate your Antivirus Program in the list, right-click on it and select “Disable”.

PS : If you don’t find your antivirus program in the startup tab, then check the Processes tab. The Windows Smartscreen is an anti-malware feature that works with Windows Defender to block malware. Step 2 : Open the “Reputation-based protection settings” link. Step 3 : Turn off the toggle under “Potentially unwanted app blocking”.

Step 1 : Right-click on the file and select Properties. Step 3 : Click Apply and then Ok. So you can avoid getting this error if you run the app triggering the error using the command prompt. Step 1 : Locate the app triggering the error, right-click on it and select Open file location. Step 2 : Right-click on the file and select properties. Step 3 : In the General tab, copy the texts under location. Don’t close the Properties window yet.

Step 4 : Click on Start and search for “cmd”, then select Run as Administrator on the right. Step 5 : In the command prompt, paste the text you copied in step 3, then minimize the command prompt. Step 5 : Head back to the Properties opened in Step 1 and copy the file name. Step 6 : Maximize the Command Prompt, type “” slash in front of the text you pasted in Step 4, and paste in the file name, as you can see in the screenshot below. With the Group Policy, you can make changes you won’t easily find anywhere else on your computer.

Step 2 : In the run dialogue, type in “gpedit. Step 4 : Click on Security Options. Step 6 : Select Disable, click Apply, and then Ok. This article showed you 5 different ways you can fix the “An administrator has blocked you from running this app” error. If you’re getting it in the form of “Your system administrator has blocked this program Group Policy, GPO, Regedit”, then solution 5 is for you.

If you’re getting it in the form of “Your system administrator has blocked this program uTorrent, Avast, AVG”, then solution 1 is for you. In short, you’ll just need to figure out the source of the error and then choose the solution that’s right for your situation.

Web developer and technical writer focusing on frontend technologies. If you read this far, tweet to the author to show them you care. However, using it can sometimes bring built in administrator account Windows 10 errors, among which the most common issue is the pre-installed app cannot be opened with built-in Administrator account, and the only suggestions is to switch to another account.

This particular issue always occurs when launching Microsoft Edge, Calculator, Settings, Photos or other system apps. In the next part, I will show you how to solve the problems step by step. When Windows 10 Administrator account cannot open apps on your computer, do the following accordingly to troubleshoot:.

Double click it and set it to Enable and click Apply then Ok. Right click on Default and select Modify. After all these, make sure the UAC settings are enabled. Move the Slider on the left to the second level from the top. Click Ok and exit. Now restart your computer and you will be able to use the apps under the Windows 10 built-in Administrator account without having any problems.





Windows 10 calculator not working built in administrator free download. Solved: This App Can’t Be Opened by the Built-in Administrator Account







Behind this not working issue of windows 10 calculator there could be several reasons. If your calculator application isn’t up to date, or it holds missing or. You get this error because Windows 10 is optimized for protection against malware through Windows Defender and User Account Control (UAC). The Calculator App is not working on Windows Here is the information about my PC and Windows version: 16 GB RAM. bit operating system.

