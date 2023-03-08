How do I download Office Word Starter ? – Microsoft Community

Microsoft Office Starter – English – Download

Microsoft Office Starter is a simplified, ad-funded version of Microsoft Office that comes pre-loaded and ready to use on your computer. Office Starter includes stsrter spreadsheet program Microsoft Excel Starter and the word processing program Microsoft Word Starter Move from Microsoft Works to Microsoft Office Learn the basics of working with spreadsheets microsoft office starter 2010 english freefree Excel Starter and creating documents /26850.txt Word Starter.

Introduction to Word Starter. Office Starter uses Click-to-Run as its technology for страница and maintenance on your computer. For information, see Learn more about Office Click-to-Run. Excel Starter Word Starter More Need more help? Join the discussion. Was this information helpful? Yes No.

Thank you! Microsoft office starter 2010 english freefree источник статьи feedback? The more you tell us the more we can help. Can you help us improve? Resolved my issue. Clear instructions. Easy to follow. No jargon. Pictures helped. Didn’t stafter my screen. Incorrect instructions. Too technical. Not enough information.

Not enough pictures. Any starrter feedback? Submit feedback. Thank you for your feedback! Coming to Office Starter from Sarter Learn how to open your Microsoft Works files in Office Starter. Want to dive in?





If there is no solution how do I get rid of any trace this software from this pc as the Unistall program form the Control panel does not do it. Go to Solution. You can download and reinstall the free Starter version. View solution in original post. Please click on the link below. Once the program is repaired, please update the program so that we can check if the program is validated. Please post back the results if the issue still persists, I will let you know what further troubleshooting has to be done.

I am sorry I should have stated initially that I did repair the office on more than one occasion. However that did not resolve the licensing problem. Thank you for replying and I truly appreciate your technical expertise. However, it is unfortunate that the issue still persists. Please uninstall the program from programs and features. Please contact me privately by clicking on my name in blue.

On the next page, click the envelope icon and provide your service tag and contact information so I may access your account records. I will email you the file using which you can again install and use the Microsoft Office Starter. It is not entertained due to security reasons. I have tried the Uninstall of Click-to-run using control panle’s Programs and Features ,however it give s me message :. I have also tried to install the starter program usng ‘SetupconsumerC2rolw’ but when I open a document still get the licensing problem.

Were you going to suggest the same progrm ‘setupconsumerC2rlow’ program to re-install starter? Is it possible to get rid of all the traces of Starter programs form my pc using other than the control panel’s Programs and Features?

The problem you are having is caused by the 2 diff versions of Word– the one in Click to Run Office and the Starter Version. One has nothing to do with the other. Not logical, I know, but true.

Click to Run is the installer for Office paid version unrelated to the free Starter. You cannot uninstall click to run since it is in a hidden partition on the hard drive and it has nothing to do Word Starter. It is just there to sell you the full version of Office.

The starter version of Word is called Microsoft Word Starter and it has a diff executable. Search for Word Starter and when you find it, make a shortcut. You will also need to set the Word Starter as your default for opening office documents so the annoying message will go away.

There is no license required for the Starter version. Read more about it here: office. Uninstall all Microsoft Office Programs on your computer and reboot. Then reinstall Office Starter from here. Also I don’t havre problem using the Starter software as I have been using it for years! This whole saga started after my pc started giving very slow response a week ago so people in other forums suggested I uninstall Click-to -run application!!

That can be changed by changing the default programs for opening Word Documents. Right click on a doc or a docx file and choose Word Starter and check the box for Always use this program. Another workaround is to download the Word compatibility pack. Here’s an article about setting file associations that might give you more options: windows.

Browse Community. Turn on suggestions. Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type. Showing results for. Search instead for. Did you mean:. Start a Discussion. Microsoft Office starter The starter was pre-installed on my DEll isnpiron All forum topics Previous Topic Next Topic. Solution 1. Accepted Solutions.

Mary G 7 Thorium. Community Accepted Solution. Replies Hi, Welcome to the Dell Community Forum. Also unistalled ‘Click- to- run’ as well. May be there is a file for licensing missing? Hi, Thank you for replying and I truly appreciate your technical expertise. Hi, 1. I have tried the Uninstall of Click-to-run using control panle’s Programs and Features ,however it give s me message : ‘The action cannot be completed.

Try again and if does not work contact microsoft. Post Reply. Top Contributor. Dell Support Resources. Latest Solutions.





