Hospitalizan al actor actor Steve Buscemi tras ataque en Nueva York

In the aftermath of 9/11, Steve Buscemi returned to his old fire station, where he had served as a firefighter in the early 1980s. He put on his old gear and worked 12-hour shifts alongside other firefighters, searching for survivors in the rubble of the World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/W6U5nVlQlC

— The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) May 13, 2024