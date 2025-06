Hawaiian Airlines sufre incidente de ciberseguridad y alerta a autoridades

With a 69% surge in GPS spoofing in 2024 per FAA data and a recent Hawaiian Airlines cyberattack trust in data is critical.

Digital Evidence with the Smart Checkmark could have prevented tampering by verifying records immutably. Military uses this for provable communications! pic.twitter.com/KTuHLXOa99

— Constellation Network (@Conste11ation) June 28, 2025