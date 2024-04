Grúa colapsa en un puente de Florida y hay saldo mortal

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: CRANE COLLAPSES IN FLORIDA CAUSING FATALITY

Numerous emergency crews are responding to the scene in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

At least 1 person has been confirmed dead, while multiple others suffer from serious injuries.

Source: @Rawsalerts pic.twitter.com/T9FZwM1ulj

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 4, 2024