Free Download | The Best Excel Repair Tool for MS Excel

The steps to access the repair tool vary depending on your operating system. Choose from the drop-down list below. Right-click the Start button lower-left corner , and select Apps and Features on the pop-up menu. Note: This will repair the entire Office suite even if it’s just one application you want to repair such as Word or Excel.

If you have a standalone app installed, then search for that application by name. Depending if your copy of Office is Click-to-run or MSI-based install, you’ll see the following options to proceed with the repair. Follow the steps for your installation type. The faster Quick Repair option is also available, but it only detects and then replaces corrupted files. In Change your installation , select Repair and then click Continue.

If running Repair didn’t help, use this tool to completely uninstall Office and then reinstall it. Tip: The tool may take a few minutes to download and install. After completing the installation, the Uninstall Office products window will open. After you restart your computer, the uninstall tool automatically re-opens to complete the final step of the uninstall process. Follow the remaining prompts.

By default, all of the diagnostic tests are enabled, so you may click on Run Diagnostics to proceed with diagnosis and repair. It can also fix excel corruption errors. Supports PDF file versions 1.

About the Author. Reviews and Awards. Have you ever been in situations where you are working on a spreadsheet, an important document, or reading a crucial email, and it is gone in front of your eyes?

It may result in an abnormal response of MS office applications or stop responding totally, and being a businessman or a professional bugs you to see your crucial information disappear.

However, you need not panic in such situations. We will also suggest an ideal Microsoft Office repair tool to solve your problems successfully. So, let us move ahead with perfect solutions for your software repair issues. Sometimes the user faces a problem with any Microsoft Office products, be it Outlook, Word, etc. Herein the foremost action to be taken by the user must be to locate any additional plugins and deactivate them as these are the reason behind the malfunctioning of the MS Office product.

The solution to repairing Microsoft Office Suite or product is repairing the Office installation, and this may require completely uninstalling and reinstalling the Office product creating trouble. With this How-to guide, we will suggest ways to use Microsoft Office Repair Tool that will enable you to solve any issues instantly. Following are the steps to repair Microsoft manually. Read on to repair Microsoft as soon as possible. Step 1. Next, you must type: appwiz. Step 2.

After this in “Programs and Features”, you need to select the “Microsoft Office Program” with the issue and click on the “Change” option. Step 3. Finally, you need to click on the repair option. With the series of required steps ahead, you will repair the MS office program.

Point to be noted: Once you click on Repair, you will receive a screen with the question: ‘How would you like to repair your office programs. In case even after the Quick Repair, the problem persists, the user can also go for the option of ‘Online Repair. Users often find that their Microsoft Office files have become corrupted, including Excel, Word, or Powerpoint files. The time and expertise needed to repair these corrupted files may vary depending upon the size of the file.

In such crucial times, if the user uses outdated or inefficient methods, it may lead to further damage increasing the risk of data loss in the file. In such a case, the user needs to look for a professional way out to resolve the problem completely.

It is where Stellar Toolkit comes to the rescue. Let us find out some details about it to know it better. This advanced tool works as a 4-in-1 specialization for all your repairing needs. Along with this, it is compatible with almost all the Microsoft Office versions, including , , , , and previous versions. Free Download. I have tried repairing office in control panel but it says it cannot complete this action. I know there is no diagnostic for office so I’m not sure what else to do?

