FIFA will make soccer in America Great in World Cup 2026…finally

FIFA announced 16host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup today at a live event in New York City, selecting 11cities in the United States, threecities in Mexico and twocities in Canada.

The 2026 World Cup will mark the first time that three countries have hosted the competition.

Make soccer in America Great…finally: FIFA

“By 2026 soccer or football will be the number one sport in this part of the world,” Infantino boldly predicted as fans in the newly-appointed host cities celebrated.

“It was the most competitive process for a World Cup, we’ll have the world coming here, we’ll have an exciting tournament,” Infantino said.