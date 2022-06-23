FIFA will make soccer in America Great in World Cup 2026…finally
Gianni Infantino and the FIFA has the mission to finish that started in 1994 in the World Cup, make soccer of football great in America
The 2026 World Cup will mark the first time that three countries have hosted the competition.
Make soccer in America Great…finally: FIFA
“By 2026 soccer or football will be the number one sport in this part of the world,” Infantino boldly predicted as fans in the newly-appointed host cities celebrated.
“It was the most competitive process for a World Cup, we’ll have the world coming here, we’ll have an exciting tournament,” Infantino said.
The cities that will hold the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The selected cities in alphabetical order are: UNITED STATES: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.
MEXICO: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey CANADA: Toronto, Vancouver
The 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host a total of 48 teams and 80 matches under the new expanded format, marking the largest World Cup in history.
“Historic day for US Soccer and the entire American soccer community”
“It’s a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.
“Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn’t be more excited to work with FIFA to host what we think will be the greatest World Cup in history”.
Fue un anuncio espectacular con representantes de los tres países
Each of the three host countries had a player representative at the announcement, which was broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and Telemundo, the English and Spanish rights holders, respectively, for the tournament when it is broadcast in the United States.
U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic represented the United States, while Mexico was represented by midfielder Hirving Lozano and Canada by midfielder Jonathan Osorio.
The historic tournament will be the first to feature 48 nations, up from 32 that competed in the last seven tournaments dating back to 1998 when the number of participants was increased from 24.