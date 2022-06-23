Inicio » Hoy » FIFA will make soccer in America Great in World Cup 2026…finally

Gianni Infantino and the FIFA has the mission to finish that started in 1994 in the World Cup, make soccer of football great in America

Por 
Foto: Getty/FIFA
FIFA announced 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup today at a live event in New York City, selecting 11 cities in the United States, three cities in Mexico and two cities in Canada.

The 2026  World Cup will mark the first time that three countries have hosted the competition.

 

Make soccer in America Great…finally: FIFA

NEW YORK, USA  JUNE 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a press conference following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Announcement on June 16, 2022 in New York, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham –

“By 2026 soccer or football will be the number one sport in this part of the world,” Infantino boldly predicted as fans in the newly-appointed host cities celebrated.

“It was the most competitive process for a World Cup, we’ll have the world coming here, we’ll have an exciting tournament,” Infantino said.

The cities that will hold the 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, USA  JUNE 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and Host and Telemundo Deportes sportscaster Ana Jurka (L) alongside a screen displaying the host cities during the  World Cup 2026 Host City Announcement on June 16, 2022 in New York, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham -A/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

The selected cities in alphabetical order are: UNITED STATES: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

MEXICO: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey CANADA: Toronto, Vancouver

The 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host a total of 48 teams and 80 matches under the new expanded format, marking the largest World Cup in history.

“Historic day for US Soccer and the entire American soccer community”

NEW YORK, USA  JUNE 16: (L-R) Canadian Soccer Association President Nick Bontis, Mexican Football Federation President Yon de Luisa, President of the United States Soccer Federation Cindy Parlow Cone, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Announcement on June 16, 2022 in New York, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham – /FIFA via Getty Images)

 

“It’s a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

“Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn’t be more excited to work with FIFA to host what we think will be the greatest World Cup in history”.

Fue un anuncio espectacular con representantes de los tres países

NEW YORK, USA – JUNE 16: World Cup Winner’s Trophy prior to the  World Cup 2026™ Host City Announcement on June 16, 2022 in New York, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham – /FIFA via Getty Images)

Each of the three host countries had a player representative at the announcement, which was broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and Telemundo, the English and Spanish rights holders, respectively, for the tournament when it is broadcast in the United States.

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic represented the United States, while Mexico was represented by midfielder Hirving Lozano and Canada by midfielder Jonathan Osorio.

The historic tournament will be the first to feature 48 nations, up from 32 that competed in the last seven tournaments dating back to 1998 when the number of participants was increased from 24.

